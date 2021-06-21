BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Tops $0.0013

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 61.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 80.5% lower against the dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $24,256.54 and approximately $303.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.00698835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00042106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00081277 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

