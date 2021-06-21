Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:BFLY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.62. 14,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,469. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

