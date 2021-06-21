BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $72.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

