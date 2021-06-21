Bytecoin Price Down 6.6% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $83.55 million and $172,845.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.00664883 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001870 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001134 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

