CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

CAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CAI opened at $56.05 on Friday. CAI International has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CAI International by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CAI International by 241.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 419.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CAI International by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the fourth quarter worth $2,722,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

