Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPE. Truist upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of CPE opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.16. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

