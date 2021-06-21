Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 30,812 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 68.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 172,436 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 110,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000.

HIO opened at $5.22 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

