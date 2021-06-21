Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,735,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOEV opened at $9.97 on Monday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

