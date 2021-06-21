Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $87,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,925,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,999.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 731,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 696,734 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

