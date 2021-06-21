Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

