Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 286,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

XPL opened at $0.66 on Monday. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

