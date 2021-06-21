Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after buying an additional 119,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 147,783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $232.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -3.57.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CODX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.