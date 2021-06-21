Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,902 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,811,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $132.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

