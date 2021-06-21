Canaccord Genuity Boosts Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target to C$16.50

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ET has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.16. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
