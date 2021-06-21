Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

