Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,983,000 after purchasing an additional 352,115 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 340,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 423,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,299,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

GOOS opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

