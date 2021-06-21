Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.65. 49,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,260. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.