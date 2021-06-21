Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $34.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGC. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

