Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Reduced by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,327 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.02. The company had a trading volume of 63,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.34. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

