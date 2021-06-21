CareTech (LON:CTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

CareTech stock opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £682.18 million and a PE ratio of 27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 561.38. CareTech has a 52 week low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 630 ($8.23).

Get CareTech alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.