Caspian (CSP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42,476.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Caspian has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $42,476.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00057196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00022735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.73 or 0.00700693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00081125 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

