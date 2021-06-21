CDAM UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

CDAM UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,377 shares during the period. LGI Homes makes up approximately 9.4% of CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $70,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after acquiring an additional 164,402 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGIH traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $154.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.52.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

