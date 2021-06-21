Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.95

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 167468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.
CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
