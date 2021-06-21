Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Centogene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Centogene has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $195.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centogene by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

