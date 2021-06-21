Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,300 Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $718.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.73.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIGL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

