Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $13,889,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 134,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,370,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNL opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

