Cerity Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,349 shares in the company, valued at $30,148,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,834 shares of company stock worth $6,394,544 in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

CDLX opened at $117.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.55. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

