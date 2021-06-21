Cerity Partners LLC Takes $226,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,719 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 491,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 127,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock opened at $194.43 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $203.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,235 shares of company stock valued at $43,001,186 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.