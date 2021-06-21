Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 601,933 shares.The stock last traded at $27.75 and had previously closed at $27.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Certara alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,807,429 shares of company stock valued at $212,690,035 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,406,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.