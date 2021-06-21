CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Hits $41.71 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $41.71 million and $4.11 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00118994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.65 or 0.99757670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,744,820 coins and its circulating supply is 45,306,296 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars.

