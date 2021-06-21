CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading 21.4% Lower This Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $87.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.70 or 0.00699083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081291 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,471,989 coins and its circulating supply is 48,312,632 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

