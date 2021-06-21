ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,425,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 988,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.56. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,639. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $700.51 million, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

