Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 136.6% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

