Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Cut to Underperform at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGIFF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.