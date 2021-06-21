Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$8.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.75.
CHE.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,540. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
