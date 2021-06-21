Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$8.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.75.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,540. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

