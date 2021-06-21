Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 163,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $185,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,118,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $157,486,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

LNG stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

