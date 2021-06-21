Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE CHMI opened at $10.13 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $173.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

