Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $2,147,000. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.