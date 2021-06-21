CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

