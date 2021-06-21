CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.92 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

