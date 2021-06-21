CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

