CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

ACBI opened at $25.30 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

