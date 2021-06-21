Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 490,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

