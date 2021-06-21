Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,386 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AGCO worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 712.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 362,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $122.35 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

