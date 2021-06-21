Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,383 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cognex worth $24,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after buying an additional 393,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $153,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.