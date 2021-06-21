Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,274,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,961 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $27,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $140,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $119,550,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

