Citigroup Inc. Sells 75,802 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $127.18 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.