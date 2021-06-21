Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

