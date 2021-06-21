Citigroup Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.67 on Monday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

