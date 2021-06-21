Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$129.63.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936 over the last 90 days.

CCA stock opened at C$114.40 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$132.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.65. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2299992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

